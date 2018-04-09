Early morning crash claims life of WF man

The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Paul Kenneth Mason, 50, passed away following an accident early Sunday morning. (Source: RNN)

Newschannel 6 has confirmed a Wichita Falls man passed away following an accident early Sunday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road in reference to an injury accident.

Officials with the WFPD said it appears Paul Kenneth Mason, 50, was traveling south on Sheppard Access Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier on the south side of Old Iowa Park Road according to police. Officials said there were skid marks on the roadway but a cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Mason was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Mason was a 1986 graduate of Rider High School.

