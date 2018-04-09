BBB Bureau Briefs: Natural Disaster Scams

Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.
The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.
As Texoma marks the anniversary of Terrible Tuesday the BBB wants to take a look back at how scammers took advantage of some of the most vulnerable.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
