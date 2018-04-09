BBB Bureau Briefs: Natural Disaster Scams - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

BBB Bureau Briefs: Natural Disaster Scams

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Officials with the BBB say when natural disasters strike, like the 1979 tornado, scammers come wanting to take advantage of those who have lost everything. (Source: KAUZ) Officials with the BBB say when natural disasters strike, like the 1979 tornado, scammers come wanting to take advantage of those who have lost everything. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau joined Newschannel 6 Anchor Jake Garcia during our noon newscast on Monday for our weekly BBB Bureau Briefs segment. 

As Texoma marks the anniversary of Terrible Tuesday the BBB wants to take a look back at how scammers took advantage of some of the most vulnerable.

Shortly after the tornado of 1979, unscrupulous contractors swooped into our area in response to the rebuilding efforts and stole millions.

Many residents trusted them and handed over insurance checks only to be left with empty pockets and nothing else.

The BBB of Greater Wichita Falls was established in 1981 as a response to the scams that took place and has since expanded as BBB of North Central Texas to protect consumers.

With storm season once again upon us, the BBB Recommends the following when fixing the damage storms bring:

· Get at least three estimates in writing

· Use only BBB Accredited Businesses

· Hire only licensed contractors and verify the license

· Make sure everything promised is in the contract

· Do not completely pay for the job until you are satisfied

The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas has built a history of protecting consumers and promoting ethical business practices.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma/BBB North Central Texas. All Rights Reserved.

