Traffic stop leads to discovery of 521 grams of meth - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 521 grams of meth

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Cedric Gray, 43, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group One. (Source: WCSO) Cedric Gray, 43, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group One. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop Friday afternoon by the Wichita Falls Police Department. 

Around 1:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Cedric Gray, 43, at the intersection of Barwise and Texas Avenue for improper tags. 

As officers were writing Gray a citation, the WFPD K-9 Unit arrived on the scene. During a free air search around the vehicle, K-9 Turko alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle, according to police.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered several small plastic baggies with a clear crystal-like substance inside. It was field tested and came back positive for methamphetamine, according to police. 

In total, officers seized 521 grams of methamphetamine. Gray was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in PG 1. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

