WF man arrested for evading following brief pursuit - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF man arrested for evading following brief pursuit

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Erik Rodriguez Cabrera was arrested for Evading Arrest following a brief pursuit early Saturday morning. (Source: WCSO) Erik Rodriguez Cabrera was arrested for Evading Arrest following a brief pursuit early Saturday morning. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A young Wichita Falls man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail following a short pursuit early Saturday morning. 

Around 12:54 a.m. officers observed a vehicle, being driven by Erik Rodriguez Cabrera, 19, traveling north on Holliday Road and turn onto McGregor Avenue without using a turn signal. 

Officers began to follow the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop but said the driver did not pull over until it reached a home in the 1500 block of McGregor.

According to police, Cabrera pulled into the driveway of a home and opened the garage door, which led to the backyard of the home and drove through it closing the garage door behind him. 

Officers made their way into the backyard and found the suspect vehicle still running and with the suspect's personal belongings and identification inside but no one was inside. 

When police approached the back door of the residence it was unlocked. Officers opened it and shouted inside to announce their presence when Cabrera exited the home out the front door where other officers were waiting. 

When asked why he did not pull over, Cabrera told officers he did not see them but could not explain why he left the vehicle running in the backyard, according to police. 

Cabrera was arrested for Evading Arrest and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. 

