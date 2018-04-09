Wild Weather Ride Continues

The wild weather rollercoasterr ride continues with some big swings in temperatures set to take place later this week. We'll stay a little on the cool side for Tuesday, but expect a big rise in temperatures starting Wednesday, lasting into Friday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s with 80s and possible 90s for Thursday and Friday. Some areas out west could see temperatures get closer to 100 with very dry conditions and gusty westerly winds. A cold front brings more cool air into the area for the weekend and we may see temperatures get closer to freezing again at night. You gotta love Texoma in April.