Final Day With Light Winds

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today's weather. Its will be sunny with a beautiful afternoon. This will be the final day of the week with light winds. Winds become strong Wednesday afternoon and they remain strong through Saturday. Strong south winds deliver a big jump in temperatures, especially Thursday when we could see highs near 90. The strong winds also bring high wildfire danger Thursday into Friday. A cold font will arrive Friday and could bring a chance of thunderstorms.The front won't make a major impact on temperatures Friday, but we expect Saturday to be noticeable cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Meteorologist, John Cameron