Education summit helps WFISD plan for students futures

WFISD hosted education summits on Monday to get feedback on preparing students for their future. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls ISD wants your feedback when it comes to preparing its students for the future, and they're doing it through education summits and a survey.

A little over 20 people showed up to the first summit, which kicked off at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The school district was asking for the public's feedback when it came to students futures.

One thing the school district asked is 'What are the most important skills for learners to possess to thrive?' and for some parents like, LB Rainbolt, its for students to get more hands-on experience.

"Although we use technology, our hands are so important and our critical thinking is so important," Rainbolt said during the summit. "I'm very interested in our teachers being able to look at our students individually and to see how they can best learn."

The district also wanted to know what systems including time, place, or curriculum is needed to change to better prepare its students.

One thing a few parents agreed on was changes to school time plus new facilities. Which WFISD Superintendent, Michael Kuhrt, said the district is aware.

"That's something that our community has to decide," Kuhrt said. "If we want to tackle those how do we want to tackle them. Is that renovating, build new, is that have less, or have more."

He adds new facilities might be the precursor to that but right now WFISD is focused on student learning.

However, community members and parents were not the only ones that were asked for their feedback, but also current high school students.

For some students, they believe more hands-on tasks and working in groups will better prepare them for their future.

The second summit kicked off at 6 p.m. on Monday and ran until 8 p.m.

For those who missed both summits, WFISD is encouraging everyone to take their online survey which is in English and Spanish.

After they gather all of their feedback, Kuhrt said the district plans to gather their strategic design team which includes community members, business owners, parents, students, plus their faculty and staff, to develop a plan.

