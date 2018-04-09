Mustangs start strong at Hardscrabble Invitational

Women lead after first round, seeking 3rd title of season

Four strong individual efforts have Midwestern State on the brink of its third team tournament title at the Hardscrabble Invitational.



The Mustangs take a five-stroke lead into Tuesday's final round after shooting a 24-over team total of 304 ahead of Newman (309/+29), Angelo State (317/+37), Arkansas-Fort Smith (323/+43), Lubbock Christian (334/+54), Texas A&M-Kingsville (339/+59), Northwestern Oklahoma State (346/+66) and Chadron State (395/+115).



Emily Brennan stands atop the individual leader board carding an opening 73 on the par-70, 5,967-yard course at the Hardscrabble Country Club.



The freshman from Stoke-on-Trent, England who logged three birdies, carries a one-stroke lead over teammate Lexi Read and Newman's Imkeleen Meyer. Read, a sophomore from Paradise, also notched three birdies.



Freshman Juanita Gomez stands sixth after firing a 7-over 77, while senior Sarah Moore wrapped up MSU's team countable tallies with a 10-over 80.



Freshman Katie Reeves carded a 14-over 84 to tie for 23rd.

The Mustangs are in search of their third team tournament win of the season. MSU claimed victory at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate on Oct. 16-17 at the Fort Sill Golf Course and won the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Invitational on March 25-26 at the Walking Stick Golf Club in Pueblo. With a team tournament win, Midwestern would match a program best of three team titles set in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Claytons lead Men to 3rd place after two rounds

Both of Midwestern State's Claytons delivered par-or-better scores as the Mustangs stand third after the first 36 holes of the Hardscrabble Invitational.



MSU posted team totals of 294 and 292 for a 26-over 586 to stand behind Texas A&M-Commerce (560/E) and host Arkansas-Fort Smith (567/+7).



"The guys had two solid scores, but not great rounds," MSU coach Jeff Ray said. "You really need to have a couple of low scores to have a shot to win."



Junior Clayton Meyers fired his fifth par-or-better score of the season with a second-round 70 following a 74 to tie for eighth with a 4-over total of 144.



That's a stroke better than senior Clayton Keck who opened this his fourth par-or-better tally of the campaign with a 70 before closing the afternoon with a 75 to tie for 11th with a 5-over 145.



Junior Chance Craig tied for 13th marking scores of 72 and 74 for a 6-over total of 146, while senior Trip Hobson (78-75 153/+13) and freshman Conrad Rafferty (81-73 154/+14) are tied for 34th and 37th, respectively.



Texas A&M-Commerce rocketed to the top of the team leader board with a 5-under 275 in the opening round bolstered by three scores in the 60s. The Lions went 5-over in the second 18.



Texas A&M-Commerce's Wilfredo Sanchez (67-71), Blake Hartford (66-72) and Lucas McCubbin (68-70) are part of a five-way tie at the top of the individual leader board with Arkansas-Fort Smith's Chris Eckes (67-71) and Zach Partin (71-67) -- all with 2-under totals of 138.

The final round of the Hardscrabble Invitational begins with a shotgun start Tuesday at 8 a.m.

