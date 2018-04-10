Texoma students receive college scholarships from national organization

The American Association of University Women awarded two students with college scholarships. The Wichita Falls chapter chose a high school and college student to receive the scholarships.

Denise Ntiappiah is a senior at MSU studying Sociology. She will be graduating in December. AAUW awarded her $1,000 which she plans to use during her last semester of college.

She said, “I feel like all my hard work paid off.”

Lauren Escobedo is a Rider High senior and was awarded a $600 scholarship from the organization. She said the scholarship gives her a sense of financial security, “I actually have money now to pay for my college and it just like eases my stress…”

Helping to ease that financial stress is why the AAUW has an annual banquet recognizing young women for their academic achievement, community service, and future goals.

Scholarship Chairperson and MSU professor Dr. Delores Jackson said, “I think providing scholarships and encouraging these young women to continue on with education is something that's much needed, and we enjoy doing it.”

The mission of the AAUW is to help women pursue their education and advocate for equality.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.