HS diamonds: Windthorst holds off Archer City in rematch - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamonds: Windthorst holds off Archer City in rematch

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Windthorst's Bryson Jackson at bat in the 2nd inning against Archer City on Monday, April 9 / Source: KAUZ Windthorst's Bryson Jackson at bat in the 2nd inning against Archer City on Monday, April 9 / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

District 9-2A

Windthorst  7 (8-1)
Archer City  6 (7-1)
WIN: Brayden Armstrong 3 RBI
AC: Conner Byrd 2 RBI

Electra      4 (1-8)
Quanah  10 (6-3)
ELE: Dustin Davis 3 RBI
QUA: Trey Gomez, Ryan Alaniz 3 RBI each

Seymour  21
Northside   6
SEY: Cole Schoonover 4 H, 5 RBI

Softball

District 5-5A

WFHS     2 (5-5)
Braswell  3 (4-5)
WF: April Solorio, Tiffany Tate RBI each

District 8-2A

Electra    7 (3-6)
Quanah  8 (1-7)

Northside   2
Seymour  11
F/Gm 1

Seymour  14
Northside   0
F/Gm 2

