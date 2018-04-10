HS diamonds: Windthorst holds off Archer City in rematch

Saturday, April 7 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:13:39 GMT
Several MSU students are being recognized for achievements this week. (Source: Midwestern State University)
Lancaster’s gem not enough in extra-inning affair with 10th-ranked Angelo State Junior pitcher Abbie Lancaster matched the Lone Star Conference's Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Brandy Marlett, pitch-for-pitch, but the offense never got going in a 3-1, eight-inning affair to 10th-ranked Angelo State on Saturday. Midwestern State falls to 13-19 overall and 7-17 in league play after the setback. Outside of one pitch in the fourth inning, Lancaster kept the Rambell...
