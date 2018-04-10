HS diamonds: Windthorst holds off Archer City in rematch

Windthorst tied rival Archer City in the loss column with an 8-7 win on the road Monday; plus, full scores!

Windthorst's Bryson Jackson at bat in the 2nd inning against Archer City on Monday, April 9 / Source: KAUZ

Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.

Patrick Reed holds off heavy pressure from Spieth, Fowler to win Masters championship

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie on the 17th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods goes from trying to win Masters to being happy to be back at Augusta.