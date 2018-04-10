Bowie Chamber of Commerce talks growth, events and more

To start off our Hometown Pride Tour of Bowie members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce joined us Monday evening on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Diane Tomlison went over the Chisholm Trail, the Bowie High School basketball team's championship win, and a new office for the chamber.

A look at the full interview is above.

Tune in Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for a look at our next installment of our Hometown Pride Tour stop in Bowie at the North Central Texas College campus as it celebrates a new Industrial Technology Center.

