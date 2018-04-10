Odd Duck Coffee hosts event to raise awareness of Autism

The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.
April is National Autism Month and in an effort to help raise awareness an event was held at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday.
Pink KitKats go on sale in the UK next week.
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.
