Odd Duck Coffee hosts event to raise awareness of Autism

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

April is National Autism Month and in an effort to help raise awareness an event was held at Odd Duck Coffee on Monday. 

The coffee shop had readings to bring Autism awareness to children. A banner was also put up for everyone to write, paint or draw on. 

That banner will be hung up in the Odd Duck Coffee parking lot for the entire month. 

