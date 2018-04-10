2 charges added to list against young Wichita Falls man - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2 charges added to list against young Wichita Falls man

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Adam Hammond, 18, faces several charges including Indeceny with a Child and Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, according to the WFPD. (Source: WCSO) Adam Hammond, 18, faces several charges including Indeceny with a Child and Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, according to the WFPD. (Source: WCSO)
A young Wichita Falls man was served two warrants while behind bars at the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday. 

Adam Matthew Hammond, 18, was arrested on March 27 following a call about a possible sexual assault of a child. 

According to the probable cause affidavits, Hammond is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-month-old infant and purposefully injuring some puppies at his residence in the early morning of March 27. 

Hammond was taken into custody later that day and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Obstruction or Retaliation and Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. 

On Monday, Hammond was additionally charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to the arrest warrant, the victim's mother said on March 26 and a day in November 2017 there were two additional incidents of inappropriate behavior by Hammond to the infant victim. 

Hammond remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail. As of Tuesday afternoon, no bond had been set for the additional charges.

