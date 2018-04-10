Vernon man sentenced for involvement in 2016 shooting

Carl Venerable Jr., 28, pleads guilty on Tuesday morning for three charges he faced following a shooting in July 2016. (Source: Wilbarger Co. DA)

A Vernon man pleads guilty Tuesday morning to three different charges stemming from an incident that took place in 2016.

Carl Venerable, Jr., 28, entered guilty pleas in relation to a shooting in Vernon on July 5, 2016, that left a man paralyzed.

Officials with the 46th Judicial District Court of Wilbarger County said Venerable received a sentence of ten years for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, eight years for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and six years for Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear.

The sentences will run concurrently.

According to District Attorney, J. Staley Heatley, on July 5, 2016, Vernon Police were dispatched to a shooting call at a home on Wanderer Street around 2 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene said the incident began with an argument between people in a car on Wandered Street and people at a private residence on that block.

According to witnesses, the people in the car left the scene indicating they would be back with weapons. Shortly after, several people returned, including Venerable, who eyewitnesses said had a gun.

The argument escalated and shots were fired into the crowd of people in front of the residence striking a man in the chest. That man was paralyzed from the shooting.

Officials said Venerable initially told police he did not have a gun on him at the scene of the crime but later admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol in his possession during the shooting.

Shell casings at the scene were from the same type of weapon.

Venerable faced bail jumping charges after making bail after his initial arrest and leaving Vernon. Following several weeks of eluding law enforcement, Venerable was arrested in Wichita Falls, according to Heatly.

Heatly prosecuted the case and District Judge Dan Mike Bird presided over the proceeding and assessed the sentencing.

