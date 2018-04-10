Hometown Pride Tour: New Industrial Technology Center

New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. SOURCE: KAUZ

New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie.

The newly opened Industrial Technology Center will focus on courses like welding, HVAC, plumbing, and petroleum technology.

Chancellor of NCTC, Dr. Brent Wallace wants this addition will put Bowie on the map.

"We have been known already with some of the programs that we have here before to draw folks from California other states," said Wallace. "These kinds of programs allow us to expand those where we can reach beyond Montague county, but for sure reach in this community."

The need for skilled labor is greater than it has been in several years because experts say many workers in these fields are starting to retire which that means positions are going to be empty.

Administration at NCTC wants to see that change.

One way it is changing is with the partnership schools like Bowie High School.

Students can take dual credit courses in classes like welding.

"It is important that kids have some type of training some type of skill," said Bowie Superintendent, Steven Monkres. "Those jobs in welding, HVAC, electricians are in such high demand and pay really well and it is a great opportunity for our kids."

Bowie principal Blake Enlow said the training starts before high school.

"We have some kids taking principles of agriculture in eighth grade," said Enlow. "They get exposed to some of those things and so by the time they get to ninth grade tenth grade they are ready a lot of those kids have been exposed to welding and woodworking."

Once graduation comes students can have a year of training under their belt.

"The reasons we get into education is to see them succeed," said Enlow. "I am for whatever opportunity training brings them. I am for those positions to be successful."

Students are already taking specialty classes at NCTC.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.