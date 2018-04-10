Strong Winds, 80 Degree Heat Wednesday

Temperatures are more mild this morning thanks to steady south winds. Those winds become strong by midday helping to make today quite a bit warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. We expect Thursday to be the warmest day of the week, maybe even the year so far thanks to strong southwest winds. Highs will be near 90. Our western towns will see highs in the mid and upper 90s. A cold front will sweep through early Friday perhaps triggering thunderstorms east of Lawton and Wichita Falls. Wildfire danger will be very high Friday with strong west winds and falling humidity. We're expecting a cool Saturday with gusty northwest winds, sunny skies and highs near 60.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist