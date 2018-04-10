Windy and Warm

Temperatures are going up, up , up! We'll be in the 80s tomorrow and well into the 80s and close to 90 on Thursday. Winds will be strong and gusty out of the south, promoting high fire danger across the area. Friday will be another warm day, but a strong cold front will sweep across the area late in the day, bringing an increase in north winds and driving temperatures down. The weekend, once again, looks cool. We may get close to freezing by Sunday morning.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
