Traffic stop in Montague Co. leads to 167 lbs. of pot

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
A traffic stop in Montague Co. led to the discovery of 167 pounds of Marijuana.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -

A traffic stop in Montague County led to a large marijuana bust over the weekend. 

According to DPS officials, a trooper stopped a vehicle around 12:40 a.m. on U.S. 281 near Bowie for a traffic violation. 

A Saint Jo Police Department canine arrived at the scene and alerted on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, 167 pounds of marijuana was discovered in the trunk. 

The driver, Samuel Alexander Vargas, 28, of League City, Texas was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. 

Vargas was booked into the Montague Co. Jail. The drugs were allegedly being taken from California to Houston. 

