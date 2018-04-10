WFISD administrator named Assistant Principal of the Year

A Wichita Falls ISD administrator is receiving some much-deserved recognition.

Lori Apple has been named Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 9 by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

Apple is currently serving as the interim principal at Haynes Elementary and has been with the district for 14 years.

She is going to be recognized at the TEPSA Awards in Austin this summer.

