WFPD see increase in home burglaries with similar pattern

WFPD see increase in home burglaries with similar pattern

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police say in the last two months they have seen an increase in home burglaries. The officers say a lot of the reported burglaries have had a similar pattern.

"We're finding that people are leaving their garage doors open which is making it easy access for the suspects to come in and grab something real quick," Sgt. Harold McClure said.

He said in the last two months there has been more than 30 reported home burglaries but that number is 18 percent lower than last year.

One of this year's burglaries happened during the day while a homeowner mowed his lawn.

"While he's around the corner cutting the grass, his garage door is open and the suspect is running in and they'll grab anything they can," Sgt. McClure said.

He said criminals always look for open and unlocked doors.

"They're looking for a low-risk-high-reward situation," Sgt. McClure said. "What we want to do is we want to reverse that and make it a high-risk-low-reward."

Chris Estes, a Wichita Falls resident, said to ward off criminals she and her neighbors look out for each other. She said she follows tips given to her by police officers, like locking her doors and keep her home well lit.

"Most of us in this area have the motion sensor lighting in the back," Estes said.

She also has an alarm system in place and a backup just in case, her guard dog named Baby. 

"She's afraid of people so she will attack."

She said safety measures do not end at her front door, she looks under her car before getting in.

"Especially in open driveways," Estes said. [Criminals will] grab you by the feet when you come up to open your cars."

At this time, police say there are no suspects for the recent string of home burglaries.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash prize if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

