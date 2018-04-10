MSU dental students in need of patients - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU dental students in need of patients

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Dental hygiene students at MSU are in need of patients to practice on. 

Officials are asking for the public to come and make an appointment to have their teeth cleaned. 

Patients will be screened and if they qualify, their x-rays and cleaning will be free. 

Students need patients so they can pass their state exam. The deadline to apply is April 19. 

Patients can call (940) 397-4737 to set up an appointment. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

