Chamber hosts Terrible Tuesday remembrance blood drive

39 years ago many lives were changed after several tornadoes ripped through Texoma.

The twisters killed more than 40 and injured more than 1,000. It destroyed more than 3,000 homes and caused $400 million in damage.

In remembrance of those impacted by Terrible Tuesday, residents were encouraged to donate blood.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce sponsored a community blood drive on Tuesday.

Donors lined the halls of Big Blue and were given a t-shirt for the life-saving donation.

News Channel 6 is also hosting a blood drive this month. It will take place on Wednesday, April 25 outside our studios at 3601 Seymour Highway.

It will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

