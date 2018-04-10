Chamber hosts Terrible Tuesday remembrance blood drive - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Chamber hosts Terrible Tuesday remembrance blood drive

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

39 years ago many lives were changed after several tornadoes ripped through Texoma. 

The twisters killed more than 40 and injured more than 1,000. It destroyed more than 3,000 homes and caused $400 million in damage. 

In remembrance of those impacted by Terrible Tuesday, residents were encouraged to donate blood.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce sponsored a community blood drive on Tuesday. 

Donors lined the halls of Big Blue and were given a t-shirt for the life-saving donation.

News Channel 6 is also hosting a blood drive this month. It will take place on Wednesday, April 25 outside our studios at 3601 Seymour Highway.

It will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.


 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Proposition F: History behind memorial auditorium

    Proposition F: History behind memorial auditorium

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:46:45 GMT
    The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)
    The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)

    "It was built in 1927 and the dedication was on May 8th 1928 where over 3,000 people came and attended," Wichita County Archivists, Bill Steward said. "It was quite a day."

    "It was built in 1927 and the dedication was on May 8th 1928 where over 3,000 people came and attended," Wichita County Archivists, Bill Steward said. "It was quite a day."

  • Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits

    Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:34:46 GMT
    Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)
    Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)

    Neighbors Emergency Center, which abruptly closed in Wichita Falls in October 2017, is facing two separate lawsuits.

    Neighbors Emergency Center, which abruptly closed in Wichita Falls in October 2017, is facing two separate lawsuits.

  • Hometown Pride Tour: New Industrial Technology Center

    Hometown Pride Tour: New Industrial Technology Center

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:32:17 GMT
    New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. SOURCE: KAUZNew opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. SOURCE: KAUZ

    New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. 

    New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly