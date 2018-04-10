Wichita Falls ISD CEC pharmacy lab coming to form

A student-made pharmacy at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center is nearly complete.

It is part of a class that ends with students being certified pharmacy technicians.

"Medications are managed by the drug administration," WFISD Health Sciences Teacher, Ronald Gordon said. "They are categorized by two types of names: both the generic name, which is specific to the medication and the brand name, which is specific to the manufacturer. So our students actually have to learn the difference between the two."

That's just one thing Gordon, a former EMT, teaches his students in Pharmacology.

"The reason that I started teaching with the Career Education Center was because it was something brand new," he said. "And I thought it was really good to be able to push some of our students into some of these fields to prepare them in things I didn't get a chance to do when I was younger."

Gordon said classes like Pharmacology would not be possible without the CEC, and those tax dollars are going towards getting students certified, and helping others like Queiana Minor find their passion.

"When I got into it, it was more for nursing so I could get more familiar with the pills," Minor said. "But I've liked it and I'm more interested in pharmacy. Now I want to have my own pharmacy."

"It's really cool that we got to open her eyes and show her something that she never thought was possible," Gordon said.

"It's given us kids opportunities to have something in our belt so when we get out there and graduate, it's not like we don't know what to do," Minor added. "We can go out and have something."

Gordon said once certified, students can make $10 to $12 an hour. From there pay can increase quickly with additional certifications and experience. In fact, pharmacists can easily earn a six-figure salary.

