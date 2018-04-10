Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits

Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)

Neighbors Emergency Center, which abruptly closed in Wichita Falls in October 2017, is facing two separate lawsuits.

On January 29 Neighbors Emergency Center was sued citing an incident that happened in July of 2016.

That lawsuit states that a 12-year-old girl was taken to Neighbors Emergency Center for a deep cut on her foot. After seven stitches she was sent home without any antibiotics, the suit claims.

Days later she ended up at Cook Children's Medical for an infection after not receiving a follow-up call from Neighbors Emergency Center.

The lawsuit also said she was able to keep her foot after multiple surgeries. However, she sustained severe nerve damage and medical bills that are more than $100,000.

The second lawsuit filed on April 9 accuses Neighbors Emergency Center of breaking their lease.

That lawsuit states the stand-alone ER signed a 12-year-lease. Neighbors Emergency Center was required to pay base rent and an additional administrative charge. However, for a period of time neither was being paid.

The suit claims a notice of default was sent in December, but there was no response. A second notice was sent the following month and the locks were changed at the building. No response was received from that notice either.

In October Neighbors ER told Newschannel 6 they could no longer succeed in the market with the amount of stand-alone ER's.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

