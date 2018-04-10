Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ) Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Neighbors Emergency Center, which abruptly closed in Wichita Falls in October 2017, is facing two separate lawsuits.

On January 29 Neighbors Emergency Center was sued citing an incident that happened in July of 2016.

That lawsuit states that a 12-year-old girl was taken to Neighbors Emergency Center for a deep cut on her foot. After seven stitches she was sent home without any antibiotics, the suit claims.

Days later she ended up at Cook Children's Medical for an infection after not receiving a follow-up call from Neighbors Emergency Center.

The lawsuit also said she was able to keep her foot after multiple surgeries. However, she sustained severe nerve damage and medical bills that are more than $100,000.

The second lawsuit filed on April 9 accuses Neighbors Emergency Center of breaking their lease.

That lawsuit states the stand-alone ER signed a 12-year-lease. Neighbors Emergency Center was required to pay base rent and an additional administrative charge. However, for a period of time neither was being paid.

The suit claims a notice of default was sent in December, but there was no response. A second notice was sent the following month and the locks were changed at the building. No response was received from that notice either.

In October Neighbors ER told Newschannel 6 they could no longer succeed in the market with the amount of stand-alone ER's.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Proposition F: History behind memorial auditorium

    Proposition F: History behind memorial auditorium

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:46:45 GMT
    The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)
    The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)

    "It was built in 1927 and the dedication was on May 8th 1928 where over 3,000 people came and attended," Wichita County Archivists, Bill Steward said. "It was quite a day."

    "It was built in 1927 and the dedication was on May 8th 1928 where over 3,000 people came and attended," Wichita County Archivists, Bill Steward said. "It was quite a day."

  • Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits

    Neighbors ER facing two separate lawsuits

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:34:46 GMT
    Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)
    Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)Neighbors ER is facing lawsuits for alleged medical malpractice and breaching the terms of a lease. (Source: KAUZ)

    Neighbors Emergency Center, which abruptly closed in Wichita Falls in October 2017, is facing two separate lawsuits.

    Neighbors Emergency Center, which abruptly closed in Wichita Falls in October 2017, is facing two separate lawsuits.

  • Hometown Pride Tour: New Industrial Technology Center

    Hometown Pride Tour: New Industrial Technology Center

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:32:17 GMT
    New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. SOURCE: KAUZNew opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. SOURCE: KAUZ

    New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. 

    New opportunities are happening at North Central Texas College in Bowie. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly