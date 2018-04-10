Proposition F: History behind memorial auditorium - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Proposition F: History behind memorial auditorium

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ) The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old and what proposition F would do is help renovate it to continue hosting events. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls memorial auditorium is close to 100 years old. Proposition F would help renovate it to continue hosting events and concerts.

"It was built in 1927 and the dedication was on May 8, 1928, where over 3,000 people came and attended," Wichita County Archivist, Bill Steward said. "It was quite a day."

He adds many took their talent to the Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium, including early entertainers. 

"Two very famous acts were Will Rogers in 1931, which the manager down here from the early 70's to early 2000, said it was probably the biggest act that was here," Steward said.

Coming in the second Steward said was Elvis Presley who was there back in the 50's.

"The setting is not only historic but its very personal," Steward said. "I hear musicians say that the acoustics in there are just wonderful. As wonderful as the MPEC. It's really a special place for musical acts ."

However, the 91-year-old building that seats 2,700 is in need of a renovation and they're hoping to do that if proposition F is approved.

With $1.4 million they plan to install new rigging since their current one the Spectra Venue Management said is outdated plus unsafe.

They also hope to replace their curtains and get a new sound system.

We talked to the Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre Tuesday and in a statement, he said Board Directors support proposition F because the Memorial Auditorium is the only theater in town that they're able to use for their productions.

Election day is set for Saturday, May 5th more information voting locations can be found here
 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-04-11 02:17:08 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:56:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:29:21 GMT

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.

  • Woman looks back on Terrible Tuesday

    Woman looks back on Terrible Tuesday

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:14:31 GMT
    Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)
    Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)

    Twisters killed over 40 and injured more than a thousand. It destroyed over 3,000 homes and caused 400 million dollars in damage.

    Twisters killed over 40 and injured more than a thousand. It destroyed over 3,000 homes and caused 400 million dollars in damage.

    •   
Powered by Frankly