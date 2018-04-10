Woman looks back on Terrible Tuesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman looks back on Terrible Tuesday

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ) Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

39 years ago was a day forever known as Terrible Tuesday. An evening that changed the lives of many.

Twisters killed over 40 and injured more than a thousand. It destroyed over three thousand homes and caused 400 million dollars in damage.

Many like Mona Brockman Sims still remember that day.

Sims said she was with her husband driving on Maplewood when they realized they couldn't outrun the storm, so they got out and grabbed the bottom of a tree outside of a church.

"I don't remember a lot during the storm, I just remember that it was taking forever," Sims said. "I remember the people were just so wonderful, and then when I came back to Wichita Falls the people were still wonderful, and I'm glad to be back up here."

A painter driving by after the storm found her and her husband then drove them to the hospital where she spent her 22nd birthday. 

Sims said she wasn't reunited with her father for 24 hours because of the chaos left behind by the storm.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-04-11 02:17:08 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:56:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:29:21 GMT

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.

  • Woman looks back on Terrible Tuesday

    Woman looks back on Terrible Tuesday

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:14:31 GMT
    Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)
    Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)Mona Brockman Sims said she was with her husband driving when they realized they couldn’t outrun the storm. (Source:KAUZ)

    Twisters killed over 40 and injured more than a thousand. It destroyed over 3,000 homes and caused 400 million dollars in damage.

    Twisters killed over 40 and injured more than a thousand. It destroyed over 3,000 homes and caused 400 million dollars in damage.

    •   
Powered by Frankly