Texoma kids encouraged to shine on STAAR test
Texoma kids encouraged to shine on STAAR test
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
Altus police are investigating a deadly accident involving a child.
Altus police are investigating a deadly accident involving a child.
A server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday caused some anxious moments for districts across Texas.
A server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday caused some anxious moments for districts across Texas.
Students from North Texas are working hard to attend U.S. Service Academies. Representatives from Congressman Mac Thornberry’s office hosted a forum to educate young hopefuls on what it takes to be accepted.
Students from North Texas are working hard to attend U.S. Service Academies. Representatives from Congressman Mac Thornberry’s office hosted a forum to educate young hopefuls on what it takes to be accepted.