Texoma kids encouraged to shine on STAAR test - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma kids encouraged to shine on STAAR test

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
VERNON,TX(RNN Texoma) -

As students prepare to tackle round two of the STAAR test Wednesday, towns all across Texoma are making sure they are encouraged to do their best.

On Facebook, teachers at Bradford Elementary in Iowa Park pumped students up with a music video and some grade a dance moves.

Tuesday kiddos from Shive Elementary in Vernon were greeted with high fives as they entered the school.

First responders, local pastors, high school varsity players and district leaders all came out to show their support. They plan to be back out there again Wednesday.

The Shive teachers even wrote inspiring quotes on the sidewalk telling kids to "Aim for the STAAR" and "Shine bright."

Good luck to all of those testing!

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

