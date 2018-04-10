Dr Pepper Bottling Co. in Vernon closed - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dr Pepper Bottling Co. in Vernon closed

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
VERNON,TX(RNN Texoma) -

Jobs are lost in Vernon as the Dr Pepper Bottling Company shuts its doors.

While the mayor of Vernon could not confirm exactly how many employees were let go, on Tuesday he said it closed last week.

News Channel 6 reached out to the company and was told that location will now be run by the Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

They added they are in the process of recruiting a number of local employees and hope to connect with former workers.

However, they were unable to tell us what their plans are for the facility or where they will be basing operations in that area in the future.

