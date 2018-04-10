Server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
A server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday caused some anxious moments for districts across Texas.

A server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday caused some anxious moments for districts across Texas. 
Lasting about 20 minutes statewide, some students taking the test online, were temporarily kicked out.
Newschannel 6 made some calls and learned that out the 321 students testing across the W.F.I.S.D. 30 were affected, but were able to eventually log back on to finish the test.

It does not appear any answers were lost. 
The news comes two years after major glitches affected more than 14,000 tests.

