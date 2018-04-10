The Burkburnett ISD is looking for parent's input on busing routes for the 2018-2019 school year. (Source:RNN)

A server glitch during the STAAR test Tuesday caused some anxious moments for districts across Texas.

Lasting about 20 minutes statewide, some students taking the test online, were temporarily kicked out.

Newschannel 6 made some calls and learned that out the 321 students testing across the W.F.I.S.D. 30 were affected, but were able to eventually log back on to finish the test.

It does not appear any answers were lost.

The news comes two years after major glitches affected more than 14,000 tests.

