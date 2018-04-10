Altus Toddler Hit By Vehicle Dies - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Altus Toddler Hit By Vehicle Dies

By Ashley Fitzwater, Anchor
Connect
(source:KAUZ) (source:KAUZ)


Altus police are investigating a deadly accident involving a child. Police were called to the 900 blk of Hazel Tuesday, shortly before 6:00 p.m. after a child was struck by a vehicle. Details are limited but police have learned the 2 yr. old male died after being transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:41 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:40:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios). This May 13, 2017, photo shows a portion of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. Officials say dozens of workers demolishing the 1940s-era plutonium processing plant ther...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...

    Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels summit travel

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:19:22 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

  • Altus Toddler Hit By Vehicle Dies

    Altus Toddler Hit By Vehicle Dies

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:08:13 GMT
    (source:KAUZ)(source:KAUZ)

    Altus police are investigating a deadly accident involving a child.

    Altus police are investigating a deadly accident involving a child.

    •   
Powered by Frankly