HS diamond highlights and scores, April 10

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
#10 Graham's Emma Southerland connects for a 2-run double in the Lady Blues' 11-1 win at Burkburnett Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Softball

District 6-4A

#10 Graham  11 (5-0)
Burkburnett     1 (2-3)
GRA: Emma Southerland 3 RBI, 7 IP, 2 H, 8 K
BURK: Jocelyn Bright 7 IP, 11 K

Hirschi         1 (0-6)
Iowa Park  16 (2-4)
F/3

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  4 (5-6)
Henrietta    6 (7-4)
HEN: Haleigh Hogan 7 IP, 8 K, Kylee Erickson 3 RBI

Bowie         0 (6-5)
City View  10 (7-4)
F/5
CV: Mackenzie Cave 4 RBI

Holliday  4 (5-6)
Boyd       9 (6-5)
HOL: Jenna Buckley 2 RBI

Nocona      0 (0-11)
Paradise  15 (8-3)
F/3

HS Baseball

District 5-5A

Denton  5 (7-2)
Rider     0 (4-3)

Wichita Falls   0 (0-9)
Denton Ryan  8 (3-4)

District 6-4A

Graham        3 (1-4)
Burkburnett  4 (3-2)
GRA: John Collins 2 RBI
BURK: Wyatt Grant 2 RBI

Hirschi              0 (0-5)
#9 Iowa Park  13 (5-0)
F/5
IP: Braxton Briones 4 IP, 12 K, 0 H (combined no-hitter)

District 8-3A

Bowie     11 (4-5)
City View  1 (0-9)
F/6
BOW: Riley Partridge 6 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 15 K, Chance Tomlinson 3 RBI

Jacksboro  2 (7-2)
Henrietta    1 (4-5)

Holliday  3 (9-0)
Boyd       1 (7-2)
HOL: Jake Turner 7 IP, 2 H, 4 K, Ben Deges RBI

Nocona      0 (1-8)
Paradise  10 (4-5)
F/6

District 10-2A

Chico      4
Saint Jo  8

    #10 Graham's Emma Southerland connects for a 2-run double in the Lady Blues' 11-1 win at Burkburnett Tuesday

    Highlights of games featuring Burkburnett and Graham baseball and softball, plus Rider baseball and Bowie at City View softball, plus full Texoma scores from Tuesday night!

