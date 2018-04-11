HS diamond highlights and scores, April 10

Highlights of games featuring Burkburnett and Graham baseball and softball, plus Rider baseball and Bowie at City View softball, plus full Texoma scores from Tuesday night!
No. 22 Midwestern State recorded the top score in all three rounds to claim its third team title of the season in the Arkansas-Fort Smith Hardscrabble Invitational Tuesday!
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.
It took five weeks and more than 90 pounds of chocolate to create the life-sized sweet statue.
Windthorst tied rival Archer City in the loss column with an 8-7 win on the road Monday; plus, full scores!
