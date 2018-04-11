MSU roundup: women's golf wins again, tennis keeps rolling

No. 22 Midwestern State recorded the top score in all three rounds to claim its third team title of the season in the Arkansas-Fort Smith Hardscrabble Invitational played at the par-70, 5,967-yard course at the Hardscrabble Country Club.



It's the 13th overall team win in school history, while the three wins this season matches the program high mark also accomplished during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.



The Mustangs also claimed victory earlier this season at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate and Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational.



Midwestern also came within a stroke of the program's all-time low 54-hole total finishing with a 56-over total of 896 firing scores of 304, 295 and 297 to finish 10 strokes better than runner-up Newman (309-296-301 906). The Mustangs fired a 43-over 895 at the 2011 Lone Star Conference Championships.

Midwestern State's 10-stroke victory margin was the largest since the Mustangs claimed the 2015 Lone Star Conference Championship by 16 strokes over runner-up West Texas A&M.



MSU controlled both leader boards as all five golfers finished within the first 11.



Freshman Emily Brennan notched her sixth Top 10 finish of the season in her first eight collegiate tournaments marking scores of 73, 73 and 72 to finish three strokes behind individual winner Imkeleen Meyer of Newman (Kan.).



Fellow frosh Juanita Gomez logged her highest finish of the season taking third with a 14-over, 54-hole total of 224 carding scores of 77, 72 and 75, while sophomore Lexi Read took fourth notching scores of 74, 74 and 77 for a 15-over total of 225.



Freshman Katie Reeves rebounds from a first-round 84 to log scores of 76 and 74 for second Top 10 finish tying for eighth with a 24-over total of 234.



Senior Sarah Moore tied for 11th logging totals of 80, 79 and 76 for 25-over 235.

Craig, Keck lead Mustangs to 3rd-place showing

Midwestern State's Chance Craig and Trip Hobson carded final round 69s to lead the Mustangs to a third-place showing at the Arkansas-Fort Smith Hardscrabble Invitational Tuesday played at the par-70, 6,783-yard course at the Hardscrabble Country Club.



The Mustangs combined the 1-under 69s with a 2-over 72 by senior Clayton Keck and a 5-over 75 from freshman Conrad Rafferty to close out the second-best team total of the day with a 5-over 285 after firing a 294 and 292 on opening day.



Overall, MSU fired a 54-hole total of 871 (+31) to finish behind Texas A&M-Commerce (846/+6) and Arkansas-Fort Smith (849/+9), but was 13 strokes better than fourth-place Rogers State (884/+44).



Craig posted his best individual finish of the season by taking sixth firing scores of 72, 74 and 69 for a 5-over total of 215, while Keck tied for seventh with a 7-over 215 after carding scores of 70, 75 and 72.



Hobson closed strong with progressive marks of 78, 75 and 69 for a 12-over 222 to tie with teammate Clayton Meyers, who notched tallies of 74, 70 and 78 to tie for 17th.



Rafferty overcame an opening round 81 to card scores of 73 and 75 for a 19-over 229 to tie for 34th.



Arkansas-Fort Smith senior Chris Eckes claimed top individual honors notching scores of 67, 71 and 68 for a 4-under total of 206 finishing three strokes ahead of Texas A&M-Commerce's Wilfredo Sanchez and Lucas McCubbin.

Midwestern State competes in the Lone Star Conference Championship on April 23-24 at the Diamondback Golf Course in Abilene.

#15 Men's tennis sweeps DBU, still unbeaten in region

The 15th-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team continued its dominance over South Central Region opposition, sweeping Dallas Baptist, 9-0, on Tuesday at Kiest Park in Dallas. Midwestern State improves to 10-0 against in-region foes and 16-5 on the season.



MSU swept the doubles for the eighth-time this season. The 12th-ranked tandem of Dillon Pineda and Nolan McCaig claimed a default win over Cannon Jones and Nick Gilmore, leading 4-0, before the opposition retired. The pair of Vasudev Vijayaraman and Denney Norrie put the Mustangs up 2-0, winning their 14th-match of the season, downing Nathan Torres and Riley Smith, 8-0, at No. 2. The 22th-ranked duo of Alex Martinez Roca and Angel Palacios completed the sweep, winning their 11th-straight match to improve to 17-1 on the year, besting Gabe Garrido and Josh Williams, 8-2, at No. 3.



The Mustangs continued to dominate in singles, getting first set wins on all six courts and straight-set wins on five of six. Norrie logged a sweep of Jacob Delao, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 6 for his third win of the year when McCaig clinched the match, ousting Torres, 6-1, 6-2, improving to 5-1 at No. 3. Jean Muniz snared his 11th-win, improving to 11-5, defeating Josh Williams, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 5. Earning a No. 62 ranking in singles, Palacios earned his team-leading 17th-win of the year, moving to 17-3 with a rout of Torres, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2. Eighth-ranked Vijayaraman rolled Jones, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Martinez Roca completed the sweep with a three-set decision against Garrido, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

#18 MSU women record second-straight sweep, beat DBU

The 18th-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team outmatched Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, earning a 9-0 sweep of the Patriots at the DBU-Kiest Tennis Center in Dallas. Midwestern State improves to 12-4 away from the MSU Tennis Center and 13-6 on the season.



Strong doubles play has been a highlight of the Mustangs all season as the Maroon and Gold swept all three doubles courts for the 14th-time this season and 10th-time in the last 11 matches.



The tandem of Bianca Duff and Greta Lazzarotto won their 18th-straight match, sweeping Bianca Tijerina and Devon Austin-Canning, 8-0 at No. 2. MSU's eight-ranked duo of Maddy Coffman and Ashley Ramirez improved to 4-0 against nationally-ranked opponents, knocking off 31st-ranked Liz Slaughter and Claire Nguyen, 8-4, at No. 1, improving to 16-3. Not to be outdone, Daria Panferova and Maddie Rowe ran their winning streak to 15, blasting Michelle Garcia Zarate and Adriana Carpenter, 8-3, at No. 3 to complete the sweep.



The Mustangs maintained the edge in singles, sweeping the Patriots on all six courts. 67th-ranked Duff claimed the all-Bianca matchup at No. 2 to stretch the lead to 4-0, downing Tijerina, 6-1, 6-1 before Ramirez clinched the match with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Carpenter at No. 4. Panferova picked up her 13th-straight win, improving to 13-1 on the year after returning from injury, cruising past Nguyen, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 3. 51st-ranked Coffman dusted Slaughter, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 1 while Lazzarotto moved into ninth all-time with her 110th-combined win, beating Ira Vogelmann, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 5. Emilija Segetlija completed the sweep, rolling Austin-Canning, 6-4, 6-3.

Midwestern State returns to the courts on Wednesday, April 11, for a Lone Star Conference matchup with Cameron. First serve for the men is set for 11 a.m., while the women are slated for a 3 p.m. start at the MSU Tennis Center.