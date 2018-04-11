Nurse fired, arrested after patient dies at Texas hospital

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars following a call to police about gunshots on Tuesday evening.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after being taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...
A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states.
