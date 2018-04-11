Nurse fired, arrested after patient dies at Texas hospital

DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states.

The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.

Smith County jail records say the 34-year-old Davis is being held on a murder charge with a $2 million bond. Online court and jail records don't indicate an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

A Tyler police spokeswoman wouldn't confirm Wednesday that the murder charge relates to the death of a patient in August.

