WFPD: Convicted felon finds gun, shoots himself in thigh

Shunta Romain Kearney, 37, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after being taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to United Regional in reference to a patient with a gunshot wound.

The patient, Shunta Kearney, 37, told police he was walking in the alley behind a business on 9th Street when a friend drove by and stopped Kearney and told him he was bleeding.

According to Kearney, the friend then drove him to the hospital. Around 8:57 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle at Wilson and Kell W Blvd. The driver told officers she was the friend who had dropped Kearney off at the hospital earlier that evening.

Officers could see blood inside the vehicle so they detained the driver. Officers went back to speak with Kearney about what happened and said his story changed.

According to police, Kearney went on to say he was walking in the alley and found a handgun and picked it up. When he was holding the gun, Kearney said it went off and injured him in the left thigh and a finger on his left hand.

Kearney said soon after, the friend took him to the hospital and when he got out of her vehicle he left the gun inside. Officers at the scene of the traffic stop found the gun with blood on it and it matched the description of the gun Kearney said he found.

A record check on Kearney showed he has two prior felony convictions. Following his treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Kearney was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

