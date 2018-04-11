Sheriff's Posse holding fundraiser for Deputy

The Wichita County Sheriff's Posse will be holding a fundraiser for a veteran deputy of the department Thursday, April 12. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Wichita County Sheriff's Posse will be holding a fundraiser for a veteran deputy of the department Thursday, April 12.

The fundraiser will be to help Deputy David Stout, who has been with the department for 18 years, pay for ongoing medical expenses.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Wichita County Courthouse.

There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks available. There will also be a silent auction and music at the fundraiser.

For more information, you can call Jill Gann at 940-766-8170.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved