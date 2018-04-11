SLIDESHOW: National Pet Day - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SLIDESHOW: National Pet Day

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Updated by Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect

April 11 is observed as National Pet Day. 

According to NationalDayCalendar.com the day was founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige in 2005 and sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation & Network.

We asked for owners to send in their best photos of their pets to our News Channel 6 Facebook page. 

It is quite clear that Texoma loves their pets from the response we received  

We put together a slideshow with some of the photos our viewers sent us to show the world. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Drug testing plan considered for some food stamp recipients

    Drug testing plan considered for some food stamp recipients

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:24:53 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:36:59 GMT
    The Trump administration also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)The Trump administration also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

    The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

  • House Speaker Paul Ryan not running for re-election

    House Speaker Paul Ryan not running for re-election

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:16:29 GMT
    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) has announced that he will not seek re-election. (Source: CNN)Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) has announced that he will not seek re-election. (Source: CNN)

    Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.

    Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.

  • Pat Fallon to be in WF Thursday

    Pat Fallon to be in WF Thursday

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:16:05 GMT
    Senator-elect Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls Thursday to say thank you to voters. (Source: State of Texas)Senator-elect Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls Thursday to say thank you to voters. (Source: State of Texas)
    Senator-elect Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls Thursday to say thank you to voters. (Source: State of Texas)Senator-elect Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls Thursday to say thank you to voters. (Source: State of Texas)

    State Representative and State Senator hopeful Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls on Thursday to say thank you to voters.

    State Representative and State Senator hopeful Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls on Thursday to say thank you to voters.

    •   
Powered by Frankly