SLIDESHOW: National Pet Day

April 11 is observed as National Pet Day.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com the day was founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige in 2005 and sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation & Network.
We asked for owners to send in their best photos of their pets to our News Channel 6 Facebook page.
It is quite clear that Texoma loves their pets from the response we received
We put together a slideshow with some of the photos our viewers sent us to show the world.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.
State Representative and State Senator hopeful Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls on Thursday to say thank you to voters.
State Representative and State Senator hopeful Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls on Thursday to say thank you to voters.
Petrolia ISD is arming some of its teachers in hopes of improving school safety.
Petrolia ISD is arming some of its teachers in hopes of improving school safety.
The Wichita County Sheriff's Posse will be holding a fundraiser for a veteran deputy of the department Thursday, April 12.
The Wichita County Sheriff's Posse will be holding a fundraiser for a veteran deputy of the department Thursday, April 12.