Gunshots call lands WF woman behind bars

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars following a call to police about gunshots on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Irene Lane and Harding Street following a call about gunshots.

The caller told dispatch they heard three gunshots and saw a white suburban speed away from the area. When officers arrived on the scene they found shell casings in the yard of a home on the 800 block of Irene.

Officers knocked on the front door of the home but no one answered. As police were working the scene they saw a white suburban return to the area but then quickly leave after noticing officers presence.

A traffic stop was initiated due to the vehicle matching the description from the caller. The driver was identified as Birdie Jackson, 36.

Officers questioned Jackson about the gunshots call and she told officers she had recently purchased a handgun and came to the area to 'blow off some steam' and try out the gun.

Jackson admitted to shooting one shot into the ground and two more into the air. She told officers the property was owned by a family member and several members of the family go there to shoot guns.

Officers located the loaded firearm in Jackson's locked glovebox and two more clips in a bag in the vehicle. Jackson showed officers the receipt for the firearm and the shell casings at the scene matched her caliber of weapon.

Jackson was arrested for Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail.

