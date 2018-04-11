Pat Fallon to be in WF Thursday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Pat Fallon to be in WF Thursday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Senator-elect Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls Thursday to say thank you to voters. (Source: State of Texas)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

State Representative and State Senate hopeful Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls on Thursday to say thank you to voters.

Fallon will be in town for a "Thank You Wichita County" event.

The event will be at Half Pint Taproom at 817 Ohio Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fallon beat out the incumbent State Senator Craig Estes as well as Nocona businessman Craig Carter to be the Republican party nominee for the 30th District Senator.

He will face Democrat Kevin Lopez of Bridgeport in the November 6 General Election.

