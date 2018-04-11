4th, 5th grade students tour college campuses

Administrators at a Wichita Falls elementary school showed students what their hard work would eventually lead to earlier this month.

On Thursday, April 5, 86 4th and 5th-grade students from Booker T Washington Elementary took a break from preparing for the STAAR test and toured two universities.

4th-grade students toured the University of Oklahoma in Norman and 5th-grade students toured Texas Tech University.

Principal Mark Davis said he made it his mission to expose his children to the college atmosphere because exposure is one of the most important things that can be done for students.

Davis said all his students are capable of attending college but some do not know about the opportunities that are out there for them.

Davis said perception is reality and he wants his students to be well-rounded and have experience of different things so they can be limitless while being productive citizens.

