Dire Wildfire Conditions Friday

Today's combination of low humidity and high winds bring the most dire wildfire weather conditions we've seen in several months. Everyone must do everything in their power to prevent wildfires this afternoon. Today's highs will be in the low and mid 80s. Today's winds will be stronger than yesterday. A secondary cold front will come through overnight turning our winds northwest and bringing in cool air. Saturday will be significantly cooler than today with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and 50s in the afternoon. Unfortunately winds will be strong also. The coldest part of the weekend will be Sunday morning when temperatures will drop to the low 30s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the 60s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist.