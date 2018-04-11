Extreme Fire Dangers

Strong winds, warm to hot weather, low humidity levels will combine to create extreme conditions for rapidly spreading wild fires both Thursday and Friday. Thursday's highs will range from the 80s in the east to upper 90s west of the dryline across the west. We'll be a few degrees cooler Friday, but still warm and breezy. A strong cold front pushes through late in the day, bringing a return of cool weather just in time for the weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist.