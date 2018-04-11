Thursday, Hottest of the Year So Far

Today will be the warmest day of the 2018 so far, especially for Wichita Falls and towns to the west where highs will be in the 90s. Its not out of the question that places like Quanah and Crowell make it too 100 degrees. With more humidity, Bowie and Waurika may see highs in the upper 80s. Wildfire danger is high today and extremely high tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through Texoma Friday morning. There's an outside chance showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front, but most of us will not see rain. Once the front passes winds will become strong out of the west and humidity will fall making for very high wildfire danger. We'll feel the temperature impact of the front Saturday when temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s all day, despite sunny skies.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist.