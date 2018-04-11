Hometown Pride Tour: Bowie VFW's impact on town

The VFW in Bowie is being recognized for the volunteerism in the community.

One way is by adding more kid's activities at the VFW, like guitar lessons.

"We want to have something for the kids to do in our community," said Monty Dawson. "There is not a lot of stuff for them to do. We just took the meeting room here and decided we would start doing guitar lessons every other Tuesday."

Members of the VFW are putting themselves out in the community by eating lunch with the elementary students and helping people in the community.

Past post commander, Gary Stephens said the serving is in a vets nature.

"We made it home and so it is our job to remember those who didn't," said Stephens.

In September, Dawson was playing a show in south Texas when the Hurricane Harvey hit.

Once he got home, he knew he wanted to help.The VFW put out a post on Facebook asking anyone wanting to help with Harvey relief to bring donations to the VFW.

"We trailers one right after the other that kept coming to that back door," said Stephens. "Volunteers were here separating it getting it ready and packaged and we took it all down to Houston."

"There were people here that I didn't even know," said commander, Chris Scott. "It was unreal."

The team took over 60,000 pounds of donations to some of the hardest hit areas. In January, the VFW received an award for their volunteerism.

"We didn't do it to try to get awards," said Scott. "It was very humbling that other people took notice."

The building is renovated and ready to be a meeting place for the community. The members want the city of Bowie to know that the veterans are here to help.

The VFW is bringing the traveling Vietnam memorial to Bowie for the community to see. The wall will be at the VFW from April 26-29.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.