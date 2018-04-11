Herb Easley Chevrolet holds teacher appreciation event - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Herb Easley Chevrolet holds teacher appreciation event

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Three top finalists of a competition for teachers received their awards Wednesday.

The event was held at Herb Easley Chevrolet, with the help of Vernon Chevrolet and Four Star Autos.

They wanted to honor the hard work and effort educators put into their students.

First place winner Melanie Hadderton, Band Director for Holliday ISD, said her victory was a surprise.

"It's been kind of just a shock really," said Hadderton. "But I'm super excited, my principal and one of my assistants nominated me and some other colleagues wrote some really sweet things about me, and I'm just really humbled."

Melanie Hadderton won $2,500 while Jordan Carver with the WFISD and Dedra Peters from Seymour took the other two spots winning $750.

