MSU student project brings awareness to sexual assault

Some Midwestern State University students have written words of support for sexual assault survivors on pillowcases.

It is part of a student-led project, Clothesline project, that organizers say they hope will bring awareness towards sexual assault.

Jamillah Kangudja, a sophomore, wrote 'I will not be silent' on her pillowcase.

Kangudja said she wants her pillow to let survivors know people are there to help. Her motivation to speak out came from her friends that experienced sexual assault.

"I want them to feel like 'wow, she's going to be that voice,'" Kangudja said. "If they can't say anything, I'm going to be that voice for them."

Maria Isabel Peña, organizer and Student Government Association president, says it is a topic students should not avoid. Last year, there were at least nine reported sexual assault cases on MSU's campus.

"This should be an initiative we share with one another not just something that faculty and administration do," Peña said.

"It's something that should be talked about overall campuses, not just Midwestern State University," Kangudja said. "Our generation, we don't really stick up for what we believe in as we should."

"I hope that they feel some sort of motivation," she said. "I feel the motivation to do something."

Peña said the pillowcases can also be used as a way for survivors to share their experience. The pillowcases are signed anonymously and can be taken home if the person is uncomfortable writing in front of people.

They will not be read until they are ready to be displayed. Peña said they each pillowcase is checked to see if they are appropriate to display.

Volunteers will hand out pillowcases for anyone that wants to leave a message every Monday through Friday inside the Student Clark Center from noon to five o'clock p.m. for the next two weeks.

They will be displayed from April 23 - 27 outside Pierce and Killingsworth dorms. April is sexual assault awareness month.

