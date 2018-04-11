Cirque Italia splashes into WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Cirque Italia splashes into WF

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Cirque Italia comes to Wichita Falls for the first time.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wednesday's strong winds did not interrupt Cirque Italia from setting up for their big weekend event. 

Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that brings a performance of European style. They're also known as a water circus. 

Show Manager and performer, Morgaine Rosenthal, said they are not your traditional circus.

"We don't have any animals," Rosenthal said. "It's all human performance and we have a water stage."

Today the tent crew had to fight against the strong winds, but Rosenthal said no matter the weather the show must go on.

"I've seen our guys work in snow, in rain and in hail," Rosenthal said.

As soon as the crew arrived Monday evening they started marking where the tent would be placed.

Mauricio Aguilar, the tent crew leader, and performer said strong winds can sometimes make it very challenging for them.

"If the winds are strong we can't lift up the tent because it can tear it," Aguilar said.

He adds, what takes up their most time is building and filling up their 35,000-gallon water tank that's around their center stage.

Depending on what tools they're using plus where they're getting their water from, it can take them anywhere between 30 minutes up to 12 hours to get it filled up.

Plus making sure the ground is even, Aguilar said is also an important step when setting up the entire display because if it's not even one side of the tank will look like it has more water than the other.

However all of this is done as a team. Every member has several roles, even the performers help set things up.

"It's a really nice feeling to work with a group of people that all have the same goal in mind," Rosenthal said.

Aguilar said what takes them a day in a half to set up takes but about 12 hours to take down. 

In fact, as soon as their last show ends they start taking things down to head to their next destination. 

Their first show will kick off Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.

You can find them at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center parking lot.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

