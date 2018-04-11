Altus police asking for help in locating a dangerous fugitive - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Altus police asking for help in locating a dangerous fugitive

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Quincy West is wanted by authorities on a list of felony charges. (Source APD)
ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) -

The Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers are hoping a $1,000 reward will help them capture a dangerous fugitive.

According to police, 28-year-old Quincy West is wanted on over a dozen felony charges including robbery, kidnapping and human trafficking. Police believe West also masterminded and coordinated multiple drive-by shootings including one which occurred at the home of an Altus police detective in July 2017.

West is a known gang member who goes by the street name "LIL 7" and is confined to a wheelchair after suffering a gunshot wound four years ago. Authorities believe he travels back and forth between Southwest Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City area. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Police believe West could have attempted to change his appearance with a different hairstyle or by shaving his facial hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Quincy West, you can contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS.

