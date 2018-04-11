MSU campus undergoing expansion project

Midwestern State University is undergoing an expansion for its ever-growing student body.

The Daniel Building will be renovated to include new office space and rooms for student organizations. The building will be called the Bridwell Student Center and Cannedy Greek Commons.

Right now, the university's Greek organizations meet in various places on campus. The Multicultural Greek Council President, Kharmyn Lewis, says they have not had an official meeting place since the early 2000s. The need for space is something she has advocated for over her college career, “I’ve been in leadership for all five years that I’ve been a student at Midwestern, and I’m very happy to see that some of the things that I imagined are actually coming into fruition.”

The new building will give Greek organizations a centralized location.

As MSU transforms into more of a residential community, Connie and Mac Cannedy believe the project is increasingly necessary. They have donated a large contribution to the multimillion dollar project. Mac Cannedy said, “We've got over 25% of our students living on campus now, and they basically have outgrown the student center.”

Coordinator of Student Organizations and Leadership Jesse Brown said resources from the Clark Student Center will be moved to the new building, “Student organizations can reserve space – have creative space. All student support staff, like myself, like student involvement, counseling, will be in in this building…so that it's a one stop shop for the students.”

The current student center will still have the dining hall and places to study. Brown hopes that with offices moving to a new building, it will open even more space for students to meet as well.

Construction will begin in 2019 and the university is still seeking donations for the project. They believe they will be able to get additional funding from the state. Comanche Trail, the street leading to the Daniel Building, will also be changed into a walkway to create a more residential atmosphere.

The project could take up to three years to complete depending on funding.

