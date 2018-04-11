Several Texoma athletes sign to play in college - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Several Texoma athletes sign to play in college

Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Three Archer City Lady Cat volleyball players and three Hirschi Husky football players signed to play their sport at the next level on Wednesday.

In Archer City, Lauren Castles signed with Lubbock Christian, Kacey Hasley is going to Hardin-Simmons and Katie Cooper is going to Iowa to play for Saint Ambrose University!

At Hirschi, Andrew Calvin signed with Wayland Baptist, Xavier Wilson will attend Sterling College in Kansas and Amiri Campbell chose Reedley College in California!

Congrats to all six players!

