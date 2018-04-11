Several Texoma athletes sign to play in college

The 30th Annual Maroon and Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 14 at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Admission is free and hot dogs will be available at no cost!
Highlights of Windthorst's win over Archer City that keeps the Trojanettes in first place in District 8-2A, plus full scores from Wednesday night!
Three Archer City Lady Cat volleyball players and three Hirschi Husky football players signed to play their sport at the next level on Wednesday. In Archer City, Lauren Castles signed with Lubbock Christian, Kacey Hasley is going to Hardin-Simmons and Katie Cooper is going to Iowa to play for Saint Ambrose University! At Hirschi, Andrew Calvin signed with Wayland Baptist, Xavier Wilson will attend Sterling College in Kansas and Amiri Campbell chose Reedley College in California! Co...
Bass fishing is not a traditional high school sport but for several students in Vernon, Texas its something they love to do. And when they got a opportunity to start their own bass fishing team they did just that!
Highlights of games featuring Burkburnett and Graham baseball and softball, plus Rider baseball and Bowie at City View softball, plus full Texoma scores from Tuesday night!
