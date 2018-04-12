MSU roundup: Spring football game coming up Saturday

The 30th Annual Maroon and Gold Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 14 at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.



Admission is free and hot dogs will be available at no cost. Pregame festivities begin at 4 p.m. including a Kids' Zone, music and the opportunity to kick for a $5,000 cash prize.



The first Robert Grays Endowment recipient will also be announced at halftime.



The MSU Bookstore will be on location with your MSU gear. Meet student-athletes, coaches and Maverick T. Mustang the mascot. The Mustangs Shuttle will run from the campus to the stadium and back from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the game.



Maroon leads the recent series by a 7-5 margin in results dating back to 2006.



Last season, sophomore Marcus Wilkerson picked off two passes and broke up another while also making a game-high eight tackles to lead Gold to a 9-2 win in a game that featured 345 yards of combined offense.



Senior-to-be Javin Kilgo scored the lone touchdown of the game on a 1-yard keeper at the 10:40 mark of the first quarter as the teams exchanged safeties over the remaining 55 minutes.



Chris Smith rushed for 92 yards on 10 carries to lead the Gold attack, while Layton Rabb completed 9-of-19 passes for 118 yards and two interceptions to pace the Maroon squad.



The Gold defense notched nine tackles for loss including four sacks. Robert Grays was credited three pass breakups.



Midwestern State posted its 17th consecutive winning season last fall while advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the seventh time in program history with an 8-3 record.

Men's tennis knocks off rival Aggies

The 18th-ranked MSU Texas men's tennis team claimed its Red River Rivalry showdown with 47th-ranked Cameron, 6-3, on Wednesday at the MSU Tennis Center. Midwestern State (17-5, 2-0 LSC) matches the third-most wins under head coach Scott Linn, trailing only 2013's 20-win campaign and 2014's 19-win effort.



The Mustangs got a pair of wins from their two ranked doubles teams to grab an early 2-1 advantage after pairs play. The 21st-ranked tandem of Alex Martinez Roca and Angel Palacios rattled off their 12th-straight victory, downing Vinicius Santos and Luke Howard, 8-3, at the No. 3 line. With the win, Palacios matched the 11th-most combined wins in program history with his 36th win of the season.



The 17th-ranked pair of Dillon Pineda and Nolan McCaig won a thriller against the Aggies' 24th-ranked Mateo Velasco and Przemyslaw Zielinski, 9-7, at No. 1 to stretch the lead to 2-0. The duo improved to 15-6 on the year, including their third win over ranked opposition.



Closing out doubles, Vasudev Vijayaraman and Denney Norrie were unable to ride the momentum early in the match, falling to 36th-ranked Julen Gutierrez and Stefan Svicevic, 8-6, at No. 2.



In singles, the Mustangs improved to 9-3 overall in league play to close out the match. McCaig got the ball rolling in a straight-set decision against Velasco, 6-2, 6-1, improving to 14-5 on the season. Freshman Jean Muniz dominated Howard from the get-go, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 6. After Pineda faltered, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2, the Maroon and Gold clinched the conference win as Martinez Roca ousted Julien Aubry-Damon, 6-2, 6-2, for his 16th win of the season. Despite a three-set setback to 75th-ranked Palacios at the No. 3 flight, MSU's 15th-ranked Vijayaraman earned a tight win in tiebreakers against 27th-ranked Zielinski, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3), to close out the match.

Women rout Cameron in Top-20 matchup

The 15th-ranked MSU Texas women's tennis team upended 19th-ranked Cameron, 7-2, in the Red River Rivalry matchup on Wednesday at the MSU Tennis Center. Midwestern State improves to 15-6 overall and 4-1 in Lone Star Conference action following the win.



The Mustangs swept all three doubles courts for the 18th-time this season and for the 10th-time in the last 11 matches. The tandem of Bianca Duff and Greta Lazzarotto bounced Sarah Frendo and Sara Petric, 8-6, at No. 2 to open the match, improving to 19-0. The 19-match winning-streak matches the second-longest in program history, tying Maddy Coffman and Duff's 19-match streak a year ago. Ashley Ramirez and Coffman, the 12th-ranked duo in the nation, rolled through Cameron's 18th-ranked Zhenia Shviadok and Mathilde Thibaudat, 8-6, at No. 1 to push the advantage to 2-0. The pair of Daria Panferova and Maddie Rowe won their 16th-straight match, improving to 16-0 with an 8-4 decision against Melany Opolz and Rebeka Velasova.



In singles, MSU took the first set on three courts, but claimed the second set on five of six courts to earn the win. Coming in at No. 72 in today's Oracle/ITA singles rankings, Duff was upset, 6-3, 6-4, by Thibaudat at No. 2. Sophomore Emilija Segetlija rattled off a 6-4, 6-4 win against Velasova at No. 6 to put the Mustangs up 4-1. Panferova ran her winning streak to 14, clinching the match, ousting Frendo, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 3. After a setback at No. 5 to Lazzarotto, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, 36th-ranked Coffman rallied for a three-set win against No. 23 Shviadok, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-5, at the No. 1 flight. The Flower Mound native picked up her third win of the season against a ranked opponent, improving to 13-6 on the year. Ramirez closed out the match in dramatic fashion, knocking off Opolz in a tiebreaker, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Both Midwestern State teams return to the courts on Friday, April 13, for Lone Star Conference and Senior Day matchups with UT Permian Basin. First serve of each match is slated for 2 p.m. at the MSU Tennis Center.

